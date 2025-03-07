City-famous cat goes viral after causing "mischief" just about everywhere

Plymouth, UK - Mischief the cat certainly lives up to his name, as this feline has become famous in the English city of Plymouth for roaming around just about everywhere!

Mischief has been spotted just about everywhere, from malls to offices and everything in between! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Mischief's Adventures in Plymouth

Whether in the office, at church, or in the supermarket, there's probably nowhere that Plymouth residents haven't spotted the black and white cat.

Mischief is not shy at all – the four-legged friend is even cheeky enough to enter people's homes and let them feed and cuddle him.

Sometimes, he doesn't even take the usual route through the door but gains access through tilted windows, for example. It's even said that he once broke into a naval base!

In a video that has been viewed millions of times now, TikToker Amii summarized the famous animal's activities: "This local cat called Mischief who causes so much mischief that locals have set up a Facebook page to keep track of him."

The page in question is a group called Mischief's Adventures in Plymouth, which lists hundreds of places the cat has been caught.