City-famous cat goes viral after causing "mischief" just about everywhere
Plymouth, UK - Mischief the cat certainly lives up to his name, as this feline has become famous in the English city of Plymouth for roaming around just about everywhere!
Whether in the office, at church, or in the supermarket, there's probably nowhere that Plymouth residents haven't spotted the black and white cat.
Mischief is not shy at all – the four-legged friend is even cheeky enough to enter people's homes and let them feed and cuddle him.
Sometimes, he doesn't even take the usual route through the door but gains access through tilted windows, for example. It's even said that he once broke into a naval base!
In a video that has been viewed millions of times now, TikToker Amii summarized the famous animal's activities: "This local cat called Mischief who causes so much mischief that locals have set up a Facebook page to keep track of him."
The page in question is a group called Mischief's Adventures in Plymouth, which lists hundreds of places the cat has been caught.
Plymouth residents track the endless adventures of Mischief the cat
Mischief has already been photographed in schools, bars, gyms, cars, and shopping malls.
As Amii pointed out, the cat often travels several miles a day, as proven by his varied sightings.
Residents can enter where they have seen the animal on an interactive map.
This makes it possible for his fans to keep track of which corners Mischief visits for the first time or more frequently.
It also allows owner Tonie Lauren to keep an eye on her beloved cat if he disappears for a while.
Because – although you might think so from his wanderings – Mischief is by no means a homeless stray. He lives with his brother, Chaos, with Tonie and her children.
In an interview with Plymouth Live, the Brit admitted that when Mischief wanders too far, she'll ground him to remind him that he has a loving home already!
But amid all of his mischief, Tonie's main worry is that the feline won't come home if he gets fed by others elsewhere.
Thankfully, she hasn't run into any issues so far, and the locals have even helped out by picking up Mischief when he's strayed too far from home.
