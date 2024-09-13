Clever cat asks for help with the birth of her babies in heartwarming video
As if she knew what was about to happen, pregnant Savannah cat Khaleesi turned to her owner for help.
Natalie King, a certified pet breeder, specializes in purebred Savannah cats, an unusual breed that is a cross between domestic cat breeds and a wild cat species.
Members of this exotic cat breed are known for their very curious and friendly nature and are recommended for owners who already have experience with cats.
However, Natalie also experiences the odd surprise every now and then.
The pet owner published a viral video showing how her cat Khaleesi refused to give birth to her offspring alone.
In the clip, the mother cat stands in a shielded box and meows at her owner several times before making her way to her nesting site, keeping a close eye on her owner to make sure she is following her.
"I'm coming with you," Natalie can be heard saying in the video - and Khaleesi purrs contentedly as if she has understood her owner.
TikTok users are fascinated by pregnant Savannah cat's sweet personality
With her clever and charming personality, Khaleesi quickly stole the hearts of many viewers.
"Birth is so scary. She's so loving and trusting with you it's so beautiful," wrote one impressed user.
"I'm not a cat person, but that's the prettiest cat I've ever seen," said another.
Natalie told Newsweek that her kitty gave birth to "five beautiful babies, some snow color like she is and some brown spotted."
Khaleesi was bred by Natalie King's breeding company, which reportedly "prioritizes health and temperament" as well as ensuring that "each cat receives the love and attention it deserves."
"Khaleesi is more than just a viral sensation," Natalie said. "She's a cherished family member. Her playful antics and gentle demeanor bring joy to everyone she meets, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share her with the world."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kingsavannahs