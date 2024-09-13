Clever cat asks for help with the birth of her babies in heartwarming video

As if she knew what was about to happen, pregnant Savannah cat Khaleesi turned to her owner for help.

Khaleesi the Savannah cat was pregnant and expecting kittens. Luckily her owner was there just in time for her! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kingsavannahs

Natalie King, a certified pet breeder, specializes in purebred Savannah cats, an unusual breed that is a cross between domestic cat breeds and a wild cat species.

Members of this exotic cat breed are known for their very curious and friendly nature and are recommended for owners who already have experience with cats.

However, Natalie also experiences the odd surprise every now and then.

The pet owner published a viral video showing how her cat Khaleesi refused to give birth to her offspring alone.

In the clip, the mother cat stands in a shielded box and meows at her owner several times before making her way to her nesting site, keeping a close eye on her owner to make sure she is following her.

"I'm coming with you," Natalie can be heard saying in the video - and Khaleesi purrs contentedly as if she has understood her owner.