Clingy cat refuses to leave owner's side despite cloud of hairspray! The hysterical video has millions cackling

Odessa, Ukraine - Simona the cat adores her owner, which is why the animal follows her everywhere she goes. Recently, the kitty's clinginess was tested, and she came out on top!

In a viral video, the kitten can be seen in the bathroom with her owner.

Apparently, the blonde, who is still in her pajamas, is in the middle of styling herself for the day ahead.

Unsurprisingly, Simona joins her mama and takes a seat on the edge of the bathtub.

However, her relaxed state of mind promptly changes when her owner suddenly pulls out a can of hairspray.

When the woman starts spraying, Simona immediately grimaces in disgust, making a face of utter repulsion.

The moment when Simona's owner pauses briefly with the spray and then unleashes another cloud on her head proves that this was no coincidence: once again, the four-legged friend reacts with bared teeth and narrowed eyes.

While the cat owner obviously finds the cat's behavior funny, many viewers are worried about whether it's safe for cats to be exposed to hairspray.