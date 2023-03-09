Cocaine cat: Drugged serval has to be rescued from a tree

Oakley, Ohio - The Ohioan authorities were called in for a wild rescue: a serval with cocaine in its system needed to be fished out of a tree. The poor animal is now recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo.

How the serval got the into the cocaine is unclear. (symbolic image) © Collage: 123RF/handmadepictures & 123RF/xtrekx

As Fox 19 reported, the big cat was in its owner's car when he got arrested back in January.

But the terrified serval jumped from the vehicle and climbed up a tree, in a desperate search for was safety.

Unsure how to proceed, the police called Cincinnati Animal CARE to help them get the "cat" out of the tree.

"They weren't sure what they were dealing with," Ray Anderson of the Cincinnati animal care facility was quoted as saying, with authorities initially thinking it was a leopard.

Servals are native to sub-Saharan Africa and can be three times bigger than your average house cat. They can jump seven feet in the air and can be ferocious.