Couple wonders why cat ended up in the shelter twice – then they take him home and realize
Texas - This sweet cat ended up at the animal shelter twice, and his new owners soon found out why!
A woman on TikTok recently shared a video showing her new family member, a cute white and brown kitty.
She had discovered the cat in an animal shelter and immediately fell in love with the cuddly kitty.
At first, the new owners were surprised when they learned that the four-legged friend had been adopted once before, but the man had returned him to the facility.
When they arrived home with the animal, however, they quickly realized what had most likely been the reason.
When the owner's partner took the animal onto his lap, it didn't waste a second to immediately look for an uncovered patch of skin and lick right away as if suckling. In the viral video, for instance, the cat had lunged at his earlobe.
"He's got mommy issues," the TikToker wrote in the clip.
Video of cuddly cat goes viral
The term "mommy issues," which comes from psychology, usually refers to those who have been neglected by their mother or have never had one.
In order to make up for this missing bond, the cat may shower his new owners with excessive love.
His previous owner had probably expected a much more distant cat or was unable to cope with the excessive closeness.
Fortunately, the cat's behavior was no problem at all for his current owners, who enjoy his cuddly nature and have already celebrated the first anniversary of his adoption.
They now have a second cat living with them who also enjoys the other animal's expressions of love.
Users on TikTok celebrated the fact that the four-legged friend has finally found the right home where he can be who he is.
