Couple wonders why cat ended up in the shelter twice – then they take him home and realize

This sweet cat ended up at the animal shelter twice, and his new owners soon found out why! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@badybole

A woman on TikTok recently shared a video showing her new family member, a cute white and brown kitty.

She had discovered the cat in an animal shelter and immediately fell in love with the cuddly kitty.

At first, the new owners were surprised when they learned that the four-legged friend had been adopted once before, but the man had returned him to the facility.

When they arrived home with the animal, however, they quickly realized what had most likely been the reason.

When the owner's partner took the animal onto his lap, it didn't waste a second to immediately look for an uncovered patch of skin and lick right away as if suckling. In the viral video, for instance, the cat had lunged at his earlobe.

"He's got mommy issues," the TikToker wrote in the clip.