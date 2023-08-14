Crusty cat rescued in dire condition reveals stunning feature!

Tampa, Florida - Mystic the cat was in bad shape when he was rescued – his eyes were crusted shut, but thanks to his foster mom, they opened again to reveal a unique trait.

When Mystic the cat was rescued, his eyes were crusted shut due to a bad case of mange. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/turtlecatfoster

When Mystic was found, he had a horrible case of mange. His skin was so irritated and oozing that his eyes were crusted shut.

The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue in Tampa decided this cat needed extra care. That's when Andrea Christian, who's part of the Turtle Cat Foster organization, came in.

"He was shy but loving from the first day we met," Andrea told The Dodo.

Thanks to Andrea's care, Mystic's face scabs healed and he was finally able to open his eyes again. His foster mom was shocked and delighted to find he boasted a rare, beautiful trait.

The fantastic feline has two different colored eyes: one blue and the other green. This rare and special phenomenon is called heterochromia.