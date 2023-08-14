Crusty cat rescued in dire condition reveals stunning feature!
Tampa, Florida - Mystic the cat was in bad shape when he was rescued – his eyes were crusted shut, but thanks to his foster mom, they opened again to reveal a unique trait.
When Mystic was found, he had a horrible case of mange. His skin was so irritated and oozing that his eyes were crusted shut.
The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue in Tampa decided this cat needed extra care. That's when Andrea Christian, who's part of the Turtle Cat Foster organization, came in.
"He was shy but loving from the first day we met," Andrea told The Dodo.
Thanks to Andrea's care, Mystic's face scabs healed and he was finally able to open his eyes again. His foster mom was shocked and delighted to find he boasted a rare, beautiful trait.
The fantastic feline has two different colored eyes: one blue and the other green. This rare and special phenomenon is called heterochromia.
Mystic the cat is looking for a forever home
"His two different eye colors were a huge surprise!," Andrea said of her foster cat.
These days, Mystic's eyes are wide open and boast a playful glint.
"Mystic is the very sweetest cat despite the pain of his past. He loves all of the other animals in our foster home and never once has argued with another cat," Andrea explained.
She added that Mystic has even made a new best friend, an orange female cat named Fuzzy Biscuits. The only thing this sweet animal needs is a forever home.
Andrea hopes that Mystic – who's now affectionately known as Mystical Biscuits – and Fuzzy Biscuits will find a forever family that will take them both, as the furry pair has become inseparable.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/turtlecatfoster