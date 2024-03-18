Curious kitten and bubbly water don't mix – to the delight of TikTok

USA - A cat decided to try a sip of her owner's sparkling water but clearly wasn't a fan, as an adorable TikTok showed. Her response has amused the internet.

This kitten tried bubbly water and she hated it. TikTok loves her response to the fizzy drink. © Collage: screenshot/TikTok/ secondplacetheory

They say curiosity kills the cat, but sometimes, it just shocks the little furballs.

A light gray Bengal kitten named Oat apparently loves to stick her snout where it doesn't belong, as a now viral TikTok video shows.

"Oat Investigated sparking water today," her owner, Haley, an artist, wrote in the caption of her vid.

The cute clip shows the little cat eyeing her mom's glass of fizzy water before trying a sip. The bubbles are too much for this fluffy kitten, and she rears back and hysterically shakes her head in disgust, making her bell jingle furiously.

After laughing at her pet, Haley asks, "Is that a lot?"

Oat immediately goes back to investigating the water as if the bubbly shock didn't happen.

TikTokers loved Oat's response to sparkling water, and the clip boasts over 1 million views and counting.