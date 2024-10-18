Dog-filled family takes in kitten during Hurricane Milton – but how do the pups react?
Tampa, Florida - Florida resident Casey had been familiar with the stray cat from the neighborhood for a while, but when Hurricane Milton made landfall in the state, she and her partner knew they couldn't leave the little feline outside on his own.
With three dogs, Casey and her boyfriend already had enough pets, but in light of the danger posed by Milton, they opted to take in the kitten as well.
"I asked around the neighborhood his deal and one neighbor told us it was an old neighbor's cat that they just left," Casey told Newsweek.
"It wasn't until the 4th of July when we first brought him in," she continued.
"He nearly darted into our house when I opened the door because of the fireworks, which he was always super reluctant to come too close to because I have three dogs."
Casey had fed the cat before, always admiring his friendliness, and when the stray allowed her to pet him for the first time, their relationship grew even stronger.
"It's like all the animals knew the storm was approaching and were just very chill," she said of the time before Milton's landfall.
"The night of Milton we all slept in our one bathroom without windows and every did really well," Casey added. "After the night of the storm I knew I couldn't let him back outside because he truly was part of our family."
Cat Tangerine is "turning into a dog"
Casey and her boyfriend named the cat Tangerine, and in the days that followed, he began to make friends with the dogs – so much so that he was soon imitating their every move!
In a clip on Casey's TikTok page @casecorley, the kitten is seen observing and soon adopting some of the dogs' habits.
"He's been amazing, one of the family members and already rules the house/has gotten so comfy," Casey said.
"We're still a little allergic but would take a sneeze over not having him in our quirky family any day," she added.
