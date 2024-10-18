Dog-filled family takes in kitten during Hurricane Milton – but how do the pups react?

Tampa, Florida - Florida resident Casey had been familiar with the stray cat from the neighborhood for a while, but when Hurricane Milton made landfall in the state, she and her partner knew they couldn't leave the little feline outside on his own.

The cat managed to build up a relationship with the three dogs after his first few attempts to approach them. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@casecorley

With three dogs, Casey and her boyfriend already had enough pets, but in light of the danger posed by Milton, they opted to take in the kitten as well.

"I asked around the neighborhood his deal and one neighbor told us it was an old neighbor's cat that they just left," Casey told Newsweek.

"It wasn't until the 4th of July when we first brought him in," she continued.

"He nearly darted into our house when I opened the door because of the fireworks, which he was always super reluctant to come too close to because I have three dogs."

Casey had fed the cat before, always admiring his friendliness, and when the stray allowed her to pet him for the first time, their relationship grew even stronger.

"It's like all the animals knew the storm was approaching and were just very chill," she said of the time before Milton's landfall.

"The night of Milton we all slept in our one bathroom without windows and every did really well," Casey added. "After the night of the storm I knew I couldn't let him back outside because he truly was part of our family."