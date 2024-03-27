Dog's adorable response to orphaned kitten melts hearts on TikTok: "This was his kitten"

Louisville, Kentucky - When a family took in an orphaned kitten , they were concerned about their dog 's reaction to the new roommate. Luckily, they had nothing to worry about!

In August 2022, Eve Vawter found out about a kitten that her daughter's boyfriend and his father had discovered on a building site.

The animal was completely alone and still extremely young!

Naturally, the men searched the surrounding area for the kitten's mother to no avail, so they decided to take the kitten with them.

Father and son kept checking the construction site to look for the mother cat. After days of searching, however, they realized that the adult animal was obviously not going to return.

"With days passing and no mom cat located, they asked me if we would be interested in caring for the baby – who was far too young to be away from its mama," Vawter explains on Pethelpful.com.

"One concern we had was our dog, who had never been exposed to a kitten."



Little did they know that they'd found their pup's soul mate!