Elderly cat's sad story gets a happy ending thanks to TikTok

Melbourne, Australia - An elderly cat 's life took a tragic turn when her owner passed away. But when the Australian Animal Protection Society decided to tell her story on social media, the results were incredible!

Thanks to TikTok, this elderly cat's tragic story helped her get a forever home. © Collage: screenshots/TikTok/aaps_victoria

The adorably-named Lovely was having a hard time finding a forever home after she was given to the AAPS in January 2022.

After 440 days of trying to find the 11-year-old cat a new home the old-fashioned way, shelter workers decided to share her sad tale in a TikTok clip.

All adoption attempts failed and she kept being returned to the animal shelter. One barely lasted a week because of Lovely's meow, which shelter workers call her singing.

Per the clip, after the senior feline's owner passed away, friends and family members tried to take in the cat. Sadly, they couldn't keep her because of moves and allergies.

Lovely's heartbreaking story quickly went viral and led to the development everyone was hoping for.