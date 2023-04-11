Elderly cat's sad story gets a happy ending thanks to TikTok
Melbourne, Australia - An elderly cat's life took a tragic turn when her owner passed away. But when the Australian Animal Protection Society decided to tell her story on social media, the results were incredible!
The adorably-named Lovely was having a hard time finding a forever home after she was given to the AAPS in January 2022.
After 440 days of trying to find the 11-year-old cat a new home the old-fashioned way, shelter workers decided to share her sad tale in a TikTok clip.
All adoption attempts failed and she kept being returned to the animal shelter. One barely lasted a week because of Lovely's meow, which shelter workers call her singing.
Per the clip, after the senior feline's owner passed away, friends and family members tried to take in the cat. Sadly, they couldn't keep her because of moves and allergies.
Lovely's heartbreaking story quickly went viral and led to the development everyone was hoping for.
This senior cat's story helps her find a home!
Lovely quickly became a viral sensation on TikTok, but that's not all the publicity did.
Per a follow-up clip from the shelter, Lovely has been adopted again. In the vid. Lovely's new owner gives the cat a cuddle and poses for some pics.
The shelters also thanked TikTok users for their support.
Animal caretaker Tahlia Haworth-Hooker told Newsweek that Lovely, is "very eager to have a pat, and greet her human friends."
She added, "She is such a loving girl with a wonderful, calm temperament. She loves to sing and will do it to get people's attention, so they will come and spend time with her."
That's exactly what she got, in a fully deserved happy ending!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/TikTok/aaps_victoria