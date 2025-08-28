Elderly shelter cat refuses to see anyone until one special woman shows up
New Hampshire - After a stroke of fate, Heather and a shy old cat named Scrunkle found love again in the arms (and paws) of one another.
Three years ago, the young woman went through a painful break-up that pulled the rug out from under her feet.
But instead of sinking into self-pity, she made a decision to love again.
"I went to the humane society after a breakup and asked for the oldest male cat they had," Heather recalls in a now-viral TikTok post.
At the time, she was taken to an 11-year-old gray cat.
"They said he wouldn't come out to me," she continues.
But fate apparently had a different plan for the two of them.
Although the cat had a reputation at the shelter for being very shy, he suddenly ran up to Heather and willingly let her pet him. But what happened next?
Cat and new owner fall in love at first sight!
The student captured the wondrous moment on video.
The young woman can be heard murmuring in surprise that the cat came out to see her after all!
It was clearly love at first sight for Heather and her cat, Scrunkle.
"It's clear he chose me," writes the cat owner happily.
On TikTok, users agree that Scrunkle had been "waiting" for the student to come find him.
Over the past three years, the frightened shelter cat has blossomed into a contented, well-fed kitty.
The handsome house cat loves to warm himself in the sun on the veranda and cuddle with his owner – an honor that still only goes to her, by the way.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@canagirllivedamn