Elderly shelter cat refuses to see anyone until one special woman shows up

New Hampshire - After a stroke of fate, Heather and a shy old cat named Scrunkle found love again in the arms (and paws) of one another.

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@canagirllivedamn

Three years ago, the young woman went through a painful break-up that pulled the rug out from under her feet.

But instead of sinking into self-pity, she made a decision to love again.

"I went to the humane society after a breakup and asked for the oldest male cat they had," Heather recalls in a now-viral TikTok post.

At the time, she was taken to an 11-year-old gray cat.



"They said he wouldn't come out to me," she continues.

But fate apparently had a different plan for the two of them.

Although the cat had a reputation at the shelter for being very shy, he suddenly ran up to Heather and willingly let her pet him. But what happened next?