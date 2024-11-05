Family finds stray cat on their doorstep, but then they notice something unusual

Guam - One day, a family found an injured stray cat on their property. When the animal kept turning up, they finally decided to catch the furry friend.

One day, a family found an injured stray cat on their property. When the animal kept turning up, they finally decided to catch the furry friend. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@murdock_grayson

In a video, Levi the kitty can be seen in the hallway outside the family's apartment in the US territory of Guam.

"A new kitty wandered onto our floor at our 2 a.m. feeding time. He immediately ran off but he showed up again the next day. Wanted to attempt to befriend him, he must have [been] really hungry," the clip's layover text reads.

Apparently, Levi noticed the other animals being fed, so he kept returning to the apartment.

"He was definitely hungry, a wet food boy for sure," onscreen text continues.

"We could see that he has a wound on his shoulder. He came back a couple of days later! Made sure he was well fed with a full tummy."

As the stray cat kept coming back, the family decided to take care of the animal – but as it turned out, they couldn't keep Levi.