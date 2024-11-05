Family finds stray cat on their doorstep, but then they notice something unusual
Guam - One day, a family found an injured stray cat on their property. When the animal kept turning up, they finally decided to catch the furry friend.
In a video, Levi the kitty can be seen in the hallway outside the family's apartment in the US territory of Guam.
"A new kitty wandered onto our floor at our 2 a.m. feeding time. He immediately ran off but he showed up again the next day. Wanted to attempt to befriend him, he must have [been] really hungry," the clip's layover text reads.
Apparently, Levi noticed the other animals being fed, so he kept returning to the apartment.
"He was definitely hungry, a wet food boy for sure," onscreen text continues.
"We could see that he has a wound on his shoulder. He came back a couple of days later! Made sure he was well fed with a full tummy."
As the stray cat kept coming back, the family decided to take care of the animal – but as it turned out, they couldn't keep Levi.
Stray cat melts hearts on TikTok
Although the family "would've loved to have made him an indoor cat," they already have 9 cats of their own in a small condo.
With all other rescues and foster homes full, they were in quite a pickle! An update shared that the family took Levi to the vet for treatment and neutering before they were forced to release him back outdoors.
"This overpopulation is uncontrollable and prevents good cats like Levi from being adopted over young kittens," the poster wrote.
Thanks to the viral clip on TikTok, however, many users became aware of Levi's fate, so there is a good chance that one day someone will find someone who can take the cat in permanently.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@murdock_grayson