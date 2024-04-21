Cat's disgruntled reaction to heroic rescue gets the internet laughing

Lancashire, UK - The joy of her heroic rescue wasn't exactly written all over her face! When firefighters were called in to help a kitten in distress, the feline didn't exactly show her gratitude on the surface.

This rescued cat didn't look too pleased to be saved... © Collage: Facebook/Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

If thanks were the only reward for a rescuer, then the firefighters from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) would probably have come away empty-handed from this operation.

A few days ago, they went to the northwest English town of Preston to rescue a cat in trouble.

The animal was stuck in a "hard place," as the LFRS explained in a Facebook post.

"Our crews from Preston safely rescued this curious cat from their tight squeeze earlier this week," the post said. "They found themselves stuck between two walls and our firefighters carefully chiseled them out safe and sound."

The rescue service also posted a picture of the cat – and didn't seem to think anything of it. The post ended simply with the words: "Cats always like to keep us on our toes."

But the internet was immediately thrilled – not so much by the act of rescue, but rather by the fierce face of the cat, who was supposed to consider herself lucky!

Without further ado, she was christened Grumpy Cat 2.0.