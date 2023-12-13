Freezing cat family makes for "Christmas cuties" with new TV names!

Indianapolis, Indiana - This sight of a litter of kittens and their mama cat shivering broke animal rescuer's hearts – and made for some Christmas kitty kindness.

These rescue kittens went from freezing felines to cute and cuddly Christmas cats. © Screenshot/Instagram/arpo_indy

When The Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership (ARPO) received a call that a mama cat and her kittens had been discovered out in the cold in Indianapolis, they sent staff to help the four-legged friends.

As rescuers spotted the kitties, it was clear they were freezing and needed immediate help.

In a post on ARPO's Instagram account, the six kittens were seen huddling together on the hood of a car to stay warm when the animal rescue workers arrived. In the caption, the rescuers joked the cats went "from car hood to Christmas cuties."

Luckily, the organization was able to arrange a foster family for the frozen cats on the spot.

Yet, while rescuers were waiting for the foster family to pick the cats up, they got another fateful call.

Another freezing kitten had been found in the cold, but this baby wasn't with its mother. According to the organization's Insta post, this little one had been spotted with its mother a few days before, but appeared to have been left behind.

Rescuers decided it would be best to give the kitten to the nursing mama cat, and join the other fur babies.