Frozen cat found in snowbank – when her owner is contacted, rescuers are shocked

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - What a sad sight! A cat was found lying half-frozen and lifeless in the Pittsburgh snow. Did she make it?

A poor cat was found lying half-frozen and lifeless in the Pittsburgh snow. © Screenshot/Facebook/Margo Cicci Wisniewski

After receiving a tip, animal rights activist Carly Toth rescued the poor creature and rushed her to the Pet Friends veterinary clinic, where a race against time began.

"She was as cold as she could get," said Toth in an interview with The Dodo.

"It took three hours for her temperature to even register on the thermometer," she added.

The vets and their assistants did everything they could to bring the animal back to life.

She was placed on a heating pad and wrapped in a thick blanket.

Veterinary assistant Lizzie B. actively helped when it became clear that the cat at least still had a weak pulse, but no one knew at the time whether the little one would make it.

Not only was the furry friend freezing cold, but she also had wounds on her legs caused by an infection.

Eventually, the vet discovered her microchip and informed the owner – but they reacted to the news very differently than rescuers had expected.