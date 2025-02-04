Frozen cat found in snowbank – when her owner is contacted, rescuers are shocked
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - What a sad sight! A cat was found lying half-frozen and lifeless in the Pittsburgh snow. Did she make it?
After receiving a tip, animal rights activist Carly Toth rescued the poor creature and rushed her to the Pet Friends veterinary clinic, where a race against time began.
"She was as cold as she could get," said Toth in an interview with The Dodo.
"It took three hours for her temperature to even register on the thermometer," she added.
The vets and their assistants did everything they could to bring the animal back to life.
She was placed on a heating pad and wrapped in a thick blanket.
Veterinary assistant Lizzie B. actively helped when it became clear that the cat at least still had a weak pulse, but no one knew at the time whether the little one would make it.
Not only was the furry friend freezing cold, but she also had wounds on her legs caused by an infection.
Eventually, the vet discovered her microchip and informed the owner – but they reacted to the news very differently than rescuers had expected.
Does Birthday the cat get her happy ending?
Instead of being grateful that his cat had reappeared, he reportedly told the team that he no longer wanted her.
Birthday, as she was soon named, gradually recovered from her heartbreaking ordeal.
Nevertheless, one of her legs could not be saved and was amputated.
Carer Lizzie B. was particularly moved by the cat's fate until she finally made a big decision.
"I was one of the first nurses there helping when she woke up," she said.
"And I was holding her the other day, and I was like, 'I can't let you go anywhere else.' You know what I mean? I just love this cat."
Birthday the cat has finally found a happy ending with the loving owner she deserves!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Margo Cicci Wisniewski