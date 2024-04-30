Getting along like cats and dogs: Hysterical animal duo has TikTok cracking up

New Jersey - Working from home is difficult for one New Jersey pet owner. That's because of the truly special relationship between his cat and dog , which has TikTok crying tears of laughter.

Sunny the Maltese and Max the rescue cat are two bundles of energy that TikTok just can't get enough of. © Screenshot/TikTok/max_and_sunny

Sunny the Maltese and Max the rescue cat give a whole new meaning to the phrase "getting along like cats and dogs."



When Sunny was four, he was introduced to his new feline friend, and the two haven't looked back since.

They quickly became friends because they both love the same thing: chasing each other around the home like their lives depend on it!

A now-viral TikTok video captures the hilarious chaos this dynamic duo engages in while their poor owner tries in vain to focus on work.