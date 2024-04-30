Getting along like cats and dogs: Hysterical animal duo has TikTok cracking up
New Jersey - Working from home is difficult for one New Jersey pet owner. That's because of the truly special relationship between his cat and dog, which has TikTok crying tears of laughter.
Sunny the Maltese and Max the rescue cat give a whole new meaning to the phrase "getting along like cats and dogs."
When Sunny was four, he was introduced to his new feline friend, and the two haven't looked back since.
They quickly became friends because they both love the same thing: chasing each other around the home like their lives depend on it!
A now-viral TikTok video captures the hilarious chaos this dynamic duo engages in while their poor owner tries in vain to focus on work.
This dynamic duo is adorable
In the short clip, Max and Sunny try to convince each other to start the game of chase by popping around the corner and then hiding. Then the chase starts, and so does the play-fighting.
"This is how I know they are up to shenanigans when I am working," the clip's caption says.
TikTokers love the precious pair, with one commenter describing them as "a cartoon come to life."
Sunny and Max are about the same size, which may explain why they make such great play buddies.
Their social media game is strong, with over 26,000 followers and counting on TikTok.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/max_and_sunny