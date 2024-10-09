Giant cat mistaken for a dog and even a horse by befuddled TikTok users
TikTok users are amazed by a giant cat named Zeus, who has now become a viral star on the platform thanks to his impressive stature!
The kitty can be seen in a viral clip shared on the TikTok account @zeus.mainecoon.official.
Zeus is a huge male Maine Coon cat, and in the video, he stands on his hind legs and grabs a snack from the kitchen counter.
Thanks to his majestic size, Zeus can fetch food from the kitchen counter with minimal effort.
This cat is so big that many users initially mistook him for a dog – or even a horse!
In the clip, he is joined by another cat, a short-haired Tabby, around three times smaller than Zeus.
What are the main characteristics of the Maine Coon cat breed?
Maine Coon cats are the largest domesticated cat breed in the world and their bodies can grow up to 48 inches long, including the tail. With a weight of up to 25 lbs, they are also considerably heavier than normal cats.
The breed is characterized by long fluffy fur and is known to be very affectionate and playful. Unlike most other cats, they often seek contact with their owners.
Similar breeds include the Norwegian Forest Cat, the Persian Cat, and the Turkish Angora, which are often confused with Maine Coons.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zeus.mainecoon.official