Giant cat mistaken for a dog and even a horse by befuddled TikTok users

TikTok users are amazed by a giant cat named Zeus, who has now become a viral star on the platform thanks to his impressive stature! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zeus.mainecoon.official

The kitty can be seen in a viral clip shared on the TikTok account @zeus.mainecoon.official.



Zeus is a huge male Maine Coon cat, and in the video, he stands on his hind legs and grabs a snack from the kitchen counter.

Thanks to his majestic size, Zeus can fetch food from the kitchen counter with minimal effort.

This cat is so big that many users initially mistook him for a dog – or even a horse!

In the clip, he is joined by another cat, a short-haired Tabby, around three times smaller than Zeus.

The difference in size between the two pets is astonishing!