Hero cat saves family from house fire – what happens next is heartbreaking

A heroic little cat saved their family from death. For the guardian angel, however, the fire ended in the ultimate sacrifice. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@mcfrsPIO

DC News Now reported on the firefighting operation on Sunday morning.

At around 4:20 AM, emergency crews were called to a house fire with people trapped inside.

According to the emergency call, a man and two women were on the second floor of a burning building – trapped and threatened by the flames.

When they arrived on the scene, the rescuers realized that the family was already safe, but told the firefighters about what had occurred shortly before.

The family's cat Prince knocked on their door during the night and woke the sleeping residents.

Only then did they realize that there was a fire in their house and that they could no longer get out of their bedroom.