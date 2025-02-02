Injured cat abandoned with a note – when rescuers read it, their hearts break

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Felix the cat was left injured and abandoned when employees of the Pennsylvania SPCA found him outside their shelter along with a tragic note.

"Hi my name is Felix. Please fix my leg and neuter me. My mom can no longer afford me," the cat's former owner had written on a crumpled piece of paper.

"I'm sweet and loving. Please find me a new home. Thank you so much."

"We were heartbroken that he was left outside in the cold all alone," a shelter representative told The Dodo in a recent interview.

"But we were also heartbroken for the owner, who felt this was their only option," they continued.

Although the sweet green-eyes animal was understandably nervous when he first came into the facility, rescuers said that "you could tell he desperately wanted to trust" despite all that he had been through.

Despite his hesitance and fear, the kitty – who had a deep leg gash – "still made soft little biscuits" when shelter workers talked to him.