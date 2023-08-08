International Cat Day: Mama fights to protect kittens in bloody dog battle

Beirut, Lebanon/Ringoes, New Jersey - In honor of International Cat Day, we're looking at the heroic story of a stray mama cat who threw herself into the fray to protect her babies.

A photo shows bystanders pulling the cat away from the attacking dog. © Screenshot/Facebook/Monmouth County SPCA

A mama cat named Alessia already had a tough life living on the streets, when her toughest test was yet to come.

The animal had just become a mother as a stray in Beirut, Lebanon, when she suffered a "brutal dog attack while protecting her newborn litter of kittens," according to a Facebook post by the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Fortunately, the male dog was leashed. Nevertheless, it managed to bite the cat several times, leaving her with wounds and gashes.

Nina Lucow, the feline adoption manager at Monmouth County SPCA where Alessia ended up, told Newsweek, "The dog appeared to have had a high prey drive and when the dog saw Alessia, that prey drive kicked in,"

The three-year-old cat bravely fought to protect her kittens. The animal rescue organization recently released gruesome photos showing the cat being pulled away by the dog, covered in blood.

In the end, the stray not only protected her kittens, but herself - giving them all a better life in the US.

