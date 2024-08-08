International Cat Day: The purr-fect viral videos to help you celebrate

In honor of International Cat Day, and we're celebrating with pawsome videos of our favorite furry felines.

These fantastic felines will make you chuckle on International Cat Day – and every day! © Collage: Instagram/cat_daon__ &laughfromyourheart_

Cat attack!

On August 8, the holiday with the most fluff and hairballs arrives, dancing and prancing onto our screens.

The day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, who then handed over the reins to International Cat Care in 2020, according to reports.

The theme for 2022's festivities is "Cat Friendly Resources."



"This year we’ve teamed up with world-renowned animal artist and illustrator Lili Chin to design educational materials to help us humans make sure we’re providing cats with the essential resources they need to stay physically and mentally healthy in a cat friendly way," the organization explained.

For five weeks leading up to the day, they've released illustrations on social media to help users "#BeCatCurious," explaining tips for cat safety, health, travel, toilet training, and playing.

If you're "cat curious" too, check out some of our favorite viral cat videos below in honor of International Cat Day!