Kitten about to be flushed into a sewage treatment plant, but rescuers won't give up!

Sanger, California - A kitten was startled by fireworks, ran away, and fell into an open sewer pipe underground! Rescuers spent two days fighting for the furry baby's life .

A kitten had to be rescued from a sticky situation, but the first attempt failed. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Kirkland Foundation

According to a report posted on Facebook by animal rights activists from the Kirkland Foundation, the little animal heard loud noises on the Fourth of July and rushed across a family's property - straight into its captivity.

"We’d dig out the sewer line by the house, cut a chunk from it, flush the little ragamuffin with a little tap water and patch the pipe," rescuers explained as their initial plan.

The kitten was no longer near the house, however, but was already on its way towards the street – underground!

The team shoveled for nearly seven hours to uncover parts of the sewers yet the kitty remained trapped.



At sundown, rescuers called off the search for the time being and ordered reinforcements for the next morning.