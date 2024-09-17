Kitten born with two faces rocks the internet in startling new footage

Phetchabun, Thailand - 82-year-old Durian Intawiset discovered a rare cat in the Thai province of Phetchabun. This is the story of an uncanny kitten who was born with two faces!

A cat with two faces was born in Thailand and found by a loving rescuer. © Screenshot/Facebook/ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23

"A cat at our house gave birth to a kitten with 2 heads, 4 eyes, 2 noses, and a placenta [still attached]," the grandmother wrote on social media.

Despite the deformity, the cat was still alive and well.

However, there is no trace of the mother cat named Nang Prae.

The 82-year-old is, therefore, now feeding the special kitty with goat's milk to keep her alive.

Cats that are born with two faces are also known as Janus cats – named for Janus, the Roman God of the past and future.

These rare animals usually live for less than a day.