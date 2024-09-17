Kitten born with two faces rocks the internet in startling new footage

82-year-old Durian Intawiset discovered a rare cat in the Thai province of Phetchabun. This is the story of an uncanny kitten who was born with two faces!

Phetchabun, Thailand - 82-year-old Durian Intawiset discovered a rare cat in the Thai province of Phetchabun. This is the story of an uncanny kitten who was born with two faces!

"A cat at our house gave birth to a kitten with 2 heads, 4 eyes, 2 noses, and a placenta [still attached]," the grandmother wrote on social media.

Despite the deformity, the cat was still alive and well.

However, there is no trace of the mother cat named Nang Prae.

The 82-year-old is, therefore, now feeding the special kitty with goat's milk to keep her alive.

Cats that are born with two faces are also known as Janus cats – named for Janus, the Roman God of the past and future.

These rare animals usually live for less than a day.

Janus cat suffers from a protein malfunction

The reason for the deformity is a condition called craniofacial duplication or diprosopus, which is due to a protein malfunction.

This causes parts of, or even the entire face, to be duplicated.

Grandmother Durian Intawiset's kitten has now been living in her care for days.

Since then, the village has been in an uproar, with many residents making their way to the elderly woman's house to see the animal.

Foster mother Durian even believes that her family has been experiencing some good fortune since the little "lucky charm" was found!

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23

