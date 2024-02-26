Kitten falls in love with gentle giant doggy brothers in viral TikToks
Virginia - This tiny cat can't get enough of her humongous dog siblings, and their special relationship is melting hearts on TikTok!
Northern Virginia native Kate Davidson – or @katedavidsun on TikTok – has enraptured her followers with the adorable relationship between Siggi the kitten and her giant doggy brothers Reese and Archie.
Kate admits to having been nervous about how the little cat would get along with her comparatively much larger dogs, but the animals have been best buds from the start!
One sweet video in particular shows just how gentle the pups are with their sister, but the account is littered with viral vids and pics of the siblings cuddling and playing together.
The dogs let Siggi hang out with them, and ever-patient Reese the dog even lets her bat his tail around!
Commenters love this cat's relationship with her dog brothers!
The TikTok commenters couldn't believe the close bond that these animals share!
"It is so apparent that you are the most incredible pet owner," one user wrote.
"Your animals are all so happy and love each other so much. It's beautiful to see."
"I mean how do you get anything done in your house? I'd be crying any time I saw them together like this," another added.
Where can we apply to join this kind of friend group?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katedavidsun