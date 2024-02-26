Kitten falls in love with gentle giant doggy brothers in viral TikToks

Virginia - This tiny cat can't get enough of her humongous dog siblings, and their special relationship is melting hearts on TikTok!

This tiny cat can't get enough of her humongous dog siblings, and their special relationship is melting hearts on TikTok! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katedavidsun

Northern Virginia native Kate Davidson – or @katedavidsun on TikTok – has enraptured her followers with the adorable relationship between Siggi the kitten and her giant doggy brothers Reese and Archie.

Kate admits to having been nervous about how the little cat would get along with her comparatively much larger dogs, but the animals have been best buds from the start!

One sweet video in particular shows just how gentle the pups are with their sister, but the account is littered with viral vids and pics of the siblings cuddling and playing together.

The dogs let Siggi hang out with them, and ever-patient Reese the dog even lets her bat his tail around!