Kitten is adorably protective of her baby sister: "The nanny position has been filled"

Steph Evans recently welcomed Miso the cat to the family, and the kitten is already pulling her weight around the house by taking care of her human siblings! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@stephrevans

A viral Instagram clip shows Steph's baby daughter Lola (9 months) trying to climb the stairs in her home.

Then Miso jumps into the picture!

The house cat doesn't seem to like the fact that the baby is venturing onto this dangerous path.

Miso quickly clings to the runaway's romper, trying to stop her.

The baby only turns around briefly, unimpressed, and then continues on her way up.

Miso then clings to the romper with all her strength so that she really does stop the little one.

"The nanny position has been filled," reads the video's cheeky caption.