Kitten is already raising her own family in heartbreaking TikTok clip

Wisconsin - An animal caretaker took in a young cat who was in trouble because she had just had kittens, and the feline's heartbreaking story has now made waves on social media.

Young cat Giselle and her kittens have found a safe foster home with 19-year-old Gaby. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gabecampers

19-year-old pet owner Gaby shared a heartbreaking video on her TikTok page @gabecampers, which has already been viewed over a million times.

In the clip, the beautiful tabby cat, Giselle, can be seen looking after her litter of kittens in a crate.

When she emerges from the cat bed to be stroked by Gaby, it becomes clear just how young Giselle actually is – she is not much bigger than her own kittens, who are playing next to her.

"giselle is still a kitten but is raising babies instead of playing," Gaby wrote on her video clip.

Giselle is only seven months old, and Gaby took the young cat in and shared her story to raise awareness about the need for spaying and neutering.

Gaby reassured her viewers that the mother cat and her kittens are "a happy family but she should have never been put in this position."