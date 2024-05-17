Kitten is already raising her own family in heartbreaking TikTok clip
Wisconsin - An animal caretaker took in a young cat who was in trouble because she had just had kittens, and the feline's heartbreaking story has now made waves on social media.
19-year-old pet owner Gaby shared a heartbreaking video on her TikTok page @gabecampers, which has already been viewed over a million times.
In the clip, the beautiful tabby cat, Giselle, can be seen looking after her litter of kittens in a crate.
When she emerges from the cat bed to be stroked by Gaby, it becomes clear just how young Giselle actually is – she is not much bigger than her own kittens, who are playing next to her.
"giselle is still a kitten but is raising babies instead of playing," Gaby wrote on her video clip.
Giselle is only seven months old, and Gaby took the young cat in and shared her story to raise awareness about the need for spaying and neutering.
Gaby reassured her viewers that the mother cat and her kittens are "a happy family but she should have never been put in this position."
Young cat mom Giselle is still a child herself
"thankfully this is her first and last litter and she will get to be a kid again after her babies are weaned," Gaby added.
The Wisconsin native told Newsweek that Giselle came into her care "kinda by accident" when she saw the little cat half-neglected with her adorable kittens at an animal shelter and decided to take her home.
According to Gaby, Giselle's future looks bright, as she and her babies are all well on the way to being taken into a loving home.
Giselle's story resonated with TikTok users, with hundreds sharing their own experiences in the comments and finding it admirable how Giselle is coping with her situation as a young mother cat.
"She's safe now and can be a kitten forever," one viewer wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gabecampers