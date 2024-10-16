Kitten nearly euthanized for disability learns to walk after new owner refuses to give up

Athena the cat had a difficult start in life and was nearly euthanized after birth. Today, the kitten is in good hands with Madison Russell.

By Marcus Scholz, Steffi Feldman

Atlanta, Georgia - Athena the cat had a really difficult start in life and was nearly euthanized after birth. Today, the sweet kitten is in good hands with Madison Russell, who has worked tirelessly to help the animal learn to walk.

Animal rights activists prevented the kitten from being killed after birth due to her malformed front legs.

That's when Madison came along, adopting Athena from an animal shelter.

Now the four-legged friend crawls around her new home on crutches.

The cat owner told Newsweek that she herself lives with a handicap as a wheelchair user.

When she saw pictures of Athena on the Internet, she immediately fell in love with the kitty.

"I immediately felt attached to her and knew she had to be mine," Madison said.

Athena the cat gets fitted with leg braces

In order to give Athena a more comfortable life, her owner took the cat to physical therapy.

At first, she could only slide around on the floor, which resulted in pressure sores and problems with her spine.

After consulting a veterinary orthopedic surgeon and a rehab specialist, they decided to fit Athena with custom leg braces.

Lo and behold, the custom-made product significantly improved the little cat's life!

Since being fitted with the braces, Athena has learned to keep her balance, walk, and turn around.

"While she is everything to me, it's amazing to see everyone else loves her too," Madison said.

"She's such a special cat and I've been really lucky to be able to share her story with others."

Athena is now six months old and her owner keeps fans up to date with her development via Reddit where she posts pictures and videos.

