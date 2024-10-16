Kitten nearly euthanized for disability learns to walk after new owner refuses to give up

Atlanta, Georgia - Athena the cat had a really difficult start in life and was nearly euthanized after birth. Today, the sweet kitten is in good hands with Madison Russell, who has worked tirelessly to help the animal learn to walk.

Animal rights activists prevented the kitten from being killed after birth due to her malformed front legs.

That's when Madison came along, adopting Athena from an animal shelter.

Now the four-legged friend crawls around her new home on crutches.

The cat owner told Newsweek that she herself lives with a handicap as a wheelchair user.

When she saw pictures of Athena on the Internet, she immediately fell in love with the kitty.

"I immediately felt attached to her and knew she had to be mine," Madison said.