Kitten saved from abusers by little boy who made heartwarming decision!

Arizona - A little boy helped to save a kitten 's life after the feline was being harmed by some other kids.

A little boy helped to save a kitten's life by offering to trade his skateboard in exchange for a promise that a group of kids would stop harming the feline (stock image). © 123RF/pkproect

Eight-year-old Zayin Berry from Arizona was out skateboarding when he saw the children bullying the helpless kitten.



As the Good News Network reported, Berry knew he didn't stand a chance against the children.

So, he came up with a clever solution: he offered up his skateboard in exchange for a promise to leave the animal alone.

The plan worked, and he took the sweet little furball home with him and named him Peaches.

Once there, the boy and his mother realized that the cat was suffering from breathing problems and a serious eye infection.

At the vet, it turned out that the kitten needed surgery to remove the infected eye, but the procedure was successful and Peaches recovered quickly.