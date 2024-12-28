Kitten saved from abusers by little boy who made heartwarming decision!
Arizona - A little boy helped to save a kitten's life after the feline was being harmed by some other kids.
Eight-year-old Zayin Berry from Arizona was out skateboarding when he saw the children bullying the helpless kitten.
As the Good News Network reported, Berry knew he didn't stand a chance against the children.
So, he came up with a clever solution: he offered up his skateboard in exchange for a promise to leave the animal alone.
The plan worked, and he took the sweet little furball home with him and named him Peaches.
Once there, the boy and his mother realized that the cat was suffering from breathing problems and a serious eye infection.
At the vet, it turned out that the kitten needed surgery to remove the infected eye, but the procedure was successful and Peaches recovered quickly.
Zayin Berry and his new kitten are best friends!
"We explained to him that [Peaches] was going to lose his eye, but he said that was 'Fine as long as he can live because that's my best friend," the boy's mom said, per 14 News.
"For Zayin to have that care and that drive at such a young age is honestly outstanding," a shelter worker added.
Skate shop Zumiez later became aware of the touching story and, in collaboration with the shelter, offered Berry a voucher for a new skateboard.
