Kitten wanders into the middle of a highway – can this good Samaritan save him in time?
Florida - You have to look very closely to spot this small, black kitten moving along the highway. Fortunately, Franco Blanco didn't miss it when he drove past!
The man stopped his car as quickly as he could and then drove onto the hard shoulder of the road.
Then the driver put the car into reverse and moved carefully back towards the animal, who was most likely terrified.
When Blanco was in the right place, he hurried to catch the animal. Shortly after, he returned to his car looking absolutely stunned.
The man held out his find to his wife, who was waiting in the passenger seat. Blanco had picked up a kitten, who at first glance did not appear to be injured.
As his wife had the presence of mind to film the incident, the scene is captured on video.
"It's a miracle," he can be heard saying as he holds the kitten in his hands. "You're safe," he assures the shell-shocked kitten.
Thanks to a dashcam video, there is even a recording of the moment on the highway when the couple drives past the cat.
Blanco, who works full-time as a chef, was exactly the right person to notice the cat, as he and his wife volunteer for the cat rescue center "Homeless Kitty Haven."
However, it was immediately clear to both of them that they would not be taking their foundling there.
How is the "miracle" rescue kitten doing now?
"We decided we were going to keep him right away, and he was going to come home with us," Blanco told The Dodo in an interview.
"The fact that it was us that happened to be there, it’s an absolute blessing."
Of course, Blanco and his wife immediately had the cat checked out at a veterinary clinic after the rescue.
As it turned out, the little cat had actually survived unharmed!
Because the couple considers it a miracle to have rescued the foundling in this way and taken him into their home, they now call him "Mr. Lucky Highway Miracles."
Blanco and his wife can no longer imagine life without their little cat, and recent TikTok videos from their account show that he has already grown quite a bit in his loving new home!
Cover photo: Bildmontage: TikTok/Screenshots/cheffrancoantonio