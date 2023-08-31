Kitten with "mittens" has TikTok smitten!

A kitten named Pancake boasts unique paws that make it look like he's wearing little white mittens. TikTok can't get over the cuteness of this polydactyl cat.

By Christian Norm

A sweet clip of a kitten named Pancake has TikTokers gushing over the cuteness. But it isn't just that the cat is trying to pull a prank, users are in love with Pancake's unique paws that resemble white fuzzy mittens!

Cat Pancake wants to play a prank, but her paws play the main role in this TikTok clip. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/newsprojoe A kitten with "mittens?" We're smitten! The caption of this now-viral TikTok says, "Time to scare my brother." In the clip, the little fluffy Maine coon runs around the corner and tries to jump on a collapsible cat crate. His brother, another Maine coon named Chuck Bass, freaks out in response. Dogs Lost dog surprises police with a strange note attached to its collar The kitten's jump scare is adorable, but TikTokers are more fascinated by the little cat's big white fuzzy paws. Pancake's front paws even appear to have an extra toe, which makes it look like he's got little human hands with white mittens. Over 2.9 million TikTok users and counting have seen the clip and think it's utterly adorable.

TikTokers love this cat's mitten paws

Another TikTok video shows fans a close up of Pancake's special paws. © Screenshot/TikTok/newsprojoe Pancake's owner Joe told Newsweek that the cat was born with a condition called polydactyly, which means he was born with extra "toes" on his paws. Usually, felines have five toes, but cats with polydactyl have at least six toes on at least one of their paws. TikTok users are in love with Pancake's unusual talons. Many gushed over how cute his "mittens" are. Dogs "Invisible" rescue dog gets a happy ending thanks to shelter's heartbreaking note "Polydactyl cat! They’re the best! They climb like Spider-Man!" one wrote. Joe says he's thrilled by the positive response: "The reaction to their videos has been amazing. So often social media can be filled with negativity, and to see such an overwhelmingly positive response to our cats has been incredible. "People from around the globe have reached out about them, and I'm glad they are putting smiles on the faces of so many."