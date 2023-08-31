Kitten with "mittens" has TikTok smitten!
A sweet clip of a kitten named Pancake has TikTokers gushing over the cuteness. But it isn't just that the cat is trying to pull a prank, users are in love with Pancake's unique paws that resemble white fuzzy mittens!
A kitten with "mittens?" We're smitten!
The caption of this now-viral TikTok says, "Time to scare my brother."
In the clip, the little fluffy Maine coon runs around the corner and tries to jump on a collapsible cat crate. His brother, another Maine coon named Chuck Bass, freaks out in response.
The kitten's jump scare is adorable, but TikTokers are more fascinated by the little cat's big white fuzzy paws. Pancake's front paws even appear to have an extra toe, which makes it look like he's got little human hands with white mittens.
Over 2.9 million TikTok users and counting have seen the clip and think it's utterly adorable.
TikTokers love this cat's mitten paws
Pancake's owner Joe told Newsweek that the cat was born with a condition called polydactyly, which means he was born with extra "toes" on his paws.
Usually, felines have five toes, but cats with polydactyl have at least six toes on at least one of their paws.
TikTok users are in love with Pancake's unusual talons. Many gushed over how cute his "mittens" are.
"Polydactyl cat! They’re the best! They climb like Spider-Man!" one wrote.
Joe says he's thrilled by the positive response: "The reaction to their videos has been amazing. So often social media can be filled with negativity, and to see such an overwhelmingly positive response to our cats has been incredible.
"People from around the globe have reached out about them, and I'm glad they are putting smiles on the faces of so many."
Pancake stars in quite a few TikTok vids, with more showing close-ups of his unique paws.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/newsprojoe