Kitten's adorable peek-a-boo wins the internet: "I heard there was a mouse on this table"

Shadow the cat is out here putting IT departments everywhere to shame in an adorable – and almost unbelievable – viral TikTok video! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@raisowavy25

Cats are supposed to be flexible, but this is ridiculous!

In a throwback video from when her sweet grey cat Shadow was a tiny kitten, TikTok user @raisowavy25 posted a video of the animal's impressive and hilarious purr-kour skills.

The video shows the kitty struggling to poke her head through a cable management hole in her owner's desk.

"Are you stuck?" the kitten's owner asks.

After peeking through the hole for a moment, however, the cat somehow manages to fit its whole body through the small opening and clambers onto the desk to have a look around.

The clip currently sits at 21 million views and counting, and the comments section is going to town on Shadow's antics!

"He's been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty," joked one as another wrote, "Hi. I heard there was a mouse on this table."

"So nice of the kitten to clean all the dust in hard-to-reach places," said a third as yet another added, "This is the kind of computer desktop pop-up I approve of."