Kittens break rescuers' hearts after cardboard box is left at their door

Lewisburg, Tennessee - A Tennessee animal shelter shared a heartbreaking story about a cardboard box dumped on their doorstep. Inside the box, they found a whole litter of abandoned baby cats .

The contents of this cardboard box broke animal rescuer's hearts. The kittens inside had been abandoned and were starving. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lucky's Cat House

At the end of September, Lucky's Cat House's president, Jaclyn Payne, was at the shelter when someone drove to their doorstep, unloaded something, and sped off.

Lucky's Cat House posted a picture of what Jaclyn found on Facebook. She'd discovered a cardboard box with "Found in ditch on side of road. Needs Help. Thank you," written on top.

When she saw the box, she was overtaken by a sinking feeling. Inside, they found eight confused and emaciated five-week-old kittens.

Jaclyn and the other workers were shocked and unsure what to do with the poor orphaned baby cats, as their shelter was already at capacity.