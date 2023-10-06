Kittens break rescuers' hearts after cardboard box is left at their door
Lewisburg, Tennessee - A Tennessee animal shelter shared a heartbreaking story about a cardboard box dumped on their doorstep. Inside the box, they found a whole litter of abandoned baby cats.
At the end of September, Lucky's Cat House's president, Jaclyn Payne, was at the shelter when someone drove to their doorstep, unloaded something, and sped off.
Lucky's Cat House posted a picture of what Jaclyn found on Facebook. She'd discovered a cardboard box with "Found in ditch on side of road. Needs Help. Thank you," written on top.
When she saw the box, she was overtaken by a sinking feeling. Inside, they found eight confused and emaciated five-week-old kittens.
Jaclyn and the other workers were shocked and unsure what to do with the poor orphaned baby cats, as their shelter was already at capacity.
Cat rescuers appeal for help!
Lucky's Cat House team decided to share the kitten's heartbreaking story on Facebook in hopes of finding people willing to lend a hand.
They explained the eight abandoned kittens' situation, saying that by taking in the eight new furry friends, they'd have to stop accepting needy cats until they found foster homes for the poor babies.
They wrote, "While we have a thoughtful intake process, a waiting list, and take in cats based on what we can responsibly handle, emergencies like this remind us of the challenges we face."
They added that "dumping" animals is illegal in Tennessee, and though they've done what they can to curb the heinous practice it continues, as this doorstep drop shows.
Hopefully, these cuties will find a loving forever home soon.
