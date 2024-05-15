Kittens rescued from hiding spot in the middle of the ocean!

Tampa, Florida - A group of friends were having a blast on a boat when they suddenly discovered a litter of kittens hiding on board!

Not even the ocean is safe from the kitten distribution system! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@arieljypsy

The group had already been out on the water for an hour when they found the three kittens purely by chance.

Hidden in a crate below deck where food or clothing was usually stowed, the kittens had cuddled up in a heap of blankets.

These sweet little purr-rates are melting hearts all over the internet, and who could be mad at the tiny party crashers with faces like that?

One member of the party, Ariel, shared the video on TikTok where it promptly went viral.

In the comments, many users wondered what had happened to the kittens' mother and were worried about the cats' health.

A few days later, Ariel gave her followers an update on the kittens' well-being in an upload where she confirmed that the cats were doing well.

The TikToker also mentioned that a trustworthy friend was looking after them and that the kittens were in safe hands with her.