"Miracle cat" survives jump from third-story window to escape building fire

New York, New York - This cat really does seem to have nine lives! When a building went up in flames recently, a kitty jumped out of the third floor in a brave attempt to escape the fire.

Goldie the cat survived a jump from a burning building with few injuries. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Help Goldie CAT who FELL 3 STORIES FROM A BURNING BUILDING!

The red-haired four-legged friend Goldie landed on the sidewalk while firefighters from NYC desperately tried to save him.

As the New York Post reported, the animal miraculously survived the dangerous jump.

All the cat suffered from the fall was a split lip and a few scratches, but no broken bones were found.

"We were expecting way worse injuries... He’s kind of a miracle cat," said Diandra Coke, a vet tech at Brilliant Veterinary Care, where the cat is receiving treatment

"It’s pretty rare to see so few injuries from a fall that high," they added.