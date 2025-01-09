"Miracle cat" survives jump from third-story window to escape building fire
New York, New York - This cat really does seem to have nine lives! When a building went up in flames recently, a kitty jumped out of the third floor in a brave attempt to escape the fire.
The red-haired four-legged friend Goldie landed on the sidewalk while firefighters from NYC desperately tried to save him.
As the New York Post reported, the animal miraculously survived the dangerous jump.
All the cat suffered from the fall was a split lip and a few scratches, but no broken bones were found.
"We were expecting way worse injuries... He’s kind of a miracle cat," said Diandra Coke, a vet tech at Brilliant Veterinary Care, where the cat is receiving treatment
"It’s pretty rare to see so few injuries from a fall that high," they added.
Goldie the cat survived the fire jump without serious injury
His owner, Elliot, was at the scene when the fire broke out in a former hotel that now provides shelter for the homeless.
He was "in shock completely" and "could barely speak" when he handed his cat over to an animal welfare worker who took him to the veterinary clinic.
Although Elliot was able to return to his home unharmed after the fire, a reunion with his beloved four-legged friend will have to wait.
Without a cell phone, he has no way of keeping in touch with the vets who are looking after Goldie's recovery.
The brave cat will have to stay in the vet hospital for another week or so as he is too susceptible to infections.
But there is hope – a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover the treatment costs of his faithful companion.
Cover photo: Screenshot/GoFundMe/Help Goldie CAT who FELL 3 STORIES FROM A BURNING BUILDING!