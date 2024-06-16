Missing cat's return leads to baffling mystery for owner

For a brief moment, cat owner Amber Porter thought the worst was behind her. But when she finally embraced her pet again after hours of waiting, she suddenly faltered. Was the feline she had found on her doorstep really who she thought it was?

Amber Porter is skeptical that the cat she welcomed into her apartment is the same one she lost. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amberjporter

At the end of May, Amber turned to users on TikTok, explaining in her video that the eyes of the cat she had let into her home looked slightly different than she was used to.

To make matters worse, there was another black cat roaming around outside her front door, which could, in fact, be her real furry friend.

The curious clip, which has not yet found any clear answers, has managed to garner 8.6 million views and nearly a million likes.

Newsweek soon took notice of the video's success and spoke to Amber to get the scoop on the potential cat swap.