Missing cat's return leads to baffling mystery for owner
For a brief moment, cat owner Amber Porter thought the worst was behind her. But when she finally embraced her pet again after hours of waiting, she suddenly faltered. Was the feline she had found on her doorstep really who she thought it was?
At the end of May, Amber turned to users on TikTok, explaining in her video that the eyes of the cat she had let into her home looked slightly different than she was used to.
To make matters worse, there was another black cat roaming around outside her front door, which could, in fact, be her real furry friend.
The curious clip, which has not yet found any clear answers, has managed to garner 8.6 million views and nearly a million likes.
Newsweek soon took notice of the video's success and spoke to Amber to get the scoop on the potential cat swap.
Was it really Amber's cat who return?
The cat owner told the outlet that her kitten, who is normally an indoor cat, accidentally escaped outside for a few hours.
Since then, she still doesn't know for sure whether she has brought the right cat into her home.
"I'm still a little worried about it," Amber said. "I have fully convinced myself I have the wrong cat but I also think I do have the right one."
She had tried to lure the other cat, who was roaming around outside, to her with food, but the animal had not yet bitten.
The lack of interest from the other cat at least suggests that it's not Amber's pet, but nothing is known for sure.
So, unfortunately, this mystery remains unsolved for the time being.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amberjporter