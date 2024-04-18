Mourning cat learns to love again with new puppy sibling

Fred the cat tragically struggled to adjust after the cancer death of the family dog ... until one special puppy came along to help heal his broken heart!

The family tried to help the cat by getting a new friend for him, another golden named Sunny – but it took some time for Fred to warm up to the puppy's high energy! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fredthefriendlyfeline

Fred, AKA fredthefriendlyfeline, was raised by a golden retriever named Arthur.

The two animals were best friends, but then the dog sadly passed away from cancer last August.

The loss "was devastating for all of us," pet owner Dayshun Felling told Newsweek.

"Fred was with Arthur when he died as I wanted to give him the opportunity to understand, but he was still lost after."

The family tried to help the cat by getting a new friend for him, another golden named Sunny – but it took some time for Fred to warm up to the puppy's high energy!