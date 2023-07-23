Old cat tugs at heartstrings while waiting for elevator in viral Twitter video!

Mumbai, India - This old cat has been enchanting social media for days since the clip of the fine feline went viral on Twitter.

This cat waits nicely in front of the elevator doors, but why? © Screenshot/Twitter/@manishariprasad

In the cute clip that was captured by Indian filmmaker Manish Hariprasad, the cat is seen sitting in front of the elevator doors in a high-rise building that Hariprasad apparently lives in.

Why the cat was waiting there, and for whom, remains unclear.

Eventually, the filmmaker and another person join the animal, and when a man gets out of the elevator, the cat runs in as if it were a matter of course.

Hariprasad and his companion then follow the four-legged friend, joining the cat in the elevator. Finally, the elevator doors open on a certain floor, allowing the feline to get out, while the others remain inside the elevator.

if the video isn't enough to put a smile on the face of viewers, then the words that the Twitter user and filmmaker writes surely will!