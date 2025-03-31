Owner takes cat to the vet – and finds hilarious surprise in his carrier!
Erie, Pennsylvania - Pet owner Kylie Banister of Erie, Pennsylvania, got quite a surprise when she arrived to drop her cat off at the vet. Charlie walked out of the carrier as expected, but the feline wasn't alone!
Banister had a funny feeling about her cat's carrier on the way to the car, but she didn't give it a second thought.
But when she arrived at the vet, her other cat, Mabel, strutted out of the box next to Charlie!
"I was definitely shocked because Mabel didn't meow the entire ride – only Charlie did," Kylie said in a recent interview with Newsweek.
"I even thought Charlie felt heavier than usual but didn't realize why until I saw another bundle of fur in the carrier."
When the vet staff came into the room, they immediately burst out in giggles at the situation.
"The vet and the vet tech both laughed and said, 'I see they're getting along well,' because we had just gotten Charlie, so Mabel was still getting used to him," Kylie explained.
But the furry stowaway didn't just get the vets laughing, she's now gone viral on TikTok, too!
Cat stowaway goes viral on TikTok
Kylie shared the funny story in a video on TikTok posted last month, and the clip has received over 285,000 views!
"I shared it on TikTok because I thought it was funny and I couldn't believe she did that," the cat mom said.
"I've also been getting tips from other cat parents about taking their pets to the vet, which is really cool."
Luckily, Mabel had been the only surprise that day, as Charlie was given a clean bill of health.
And so the two kitties were able to return home together – and as their initial ride proved, they had no issues getting along in the carrier!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@kylanxx155