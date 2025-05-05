Peanut the cat trains to be a firefighter with her owner in adorable viral videos
Everyday life in a fire station is certainly not always easy, but in one station a very special colleague provides relaxation – the cute firefighter cat Peanut!
Her owner, TikToker Lamine Fofana, is a volunteer firefighter in Maryland and regularly brings his beloved pet along with him.
He came up with the idea of bringing his cat with him because he didn't want to leave her at home alone.
"She comes most Sundays and a couple of other days sprinkled in," the pet owner told People.
"She enjoys coming around. She loves all the people. There’s a lot for her to explore... So a good portion of the time, she’s just walking around saying hi to everyone."
As a result, the kitty has quickly won the hearts of the other members of the station. Many firefighters even regularly take the time to play with her!
Firefighter cat Peanut is loved by everyone
"She doesn’t have an official title. However, she does have her own name tag at the station," the cat's owner revealed.
"Other people like when she comes down," he continued.
"When I come without her, they ask me where she is and why she didn’t come."
Lamine regularly posts videos of his working day – including Peanut – on his TikTok channel, and many of these clips have gone viral.
He said that his posts had even inspired other stations to get a cat, too!
Even though Peanut is probably not much help in putting out fires, she will continue to greet her colleagues at the station and provide them with moral support.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lamine_fofana