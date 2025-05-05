Peanut the cat trains to be a firefighter with her owner in adorable viral videos

Everyday life in a fire station is certainly not always easy, but in one station a very special colleague provides relaxation – the cute firefighter cat Peanut!

Peanut the cat diligently supports her owner Lamine Fofana at work at the fire station. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lamine_fofana

Her owner, TikToker Lamine Fofana, is a volunteer firefighter in Maryland and regularly brings his beloved pet along with him.

He came up with the idea of bringing his cat with him because he didn't want to leave her at home alone.

"She comes most Sundays and a couple of other days sprinkled in," the pet owner told People.

"She enjoys coming around. She loves all the people. There’s a lot for her to explore... So a good portion of the time, she’s just walking around saying hi to everyone."

As a result, the kitty has quickly won the hearts of the other members of the station. Many firefighters even regularly take the time to play with her!