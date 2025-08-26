Pregnant woman can't believe what pet cats do to her belly every night

Two cats pounce on their pregnant owner's belly to "massage" it in a cute but mysterious viral video – why are the animals doing that?

As the pregnant woman is expecting her third child in just a few weeks, her belly is quite large. © Screenshot/TikTok/@brownsfam

In the scene, the mom-to-be films herself as her two cats eagerly massage her belly.

In the onscreen text, the woman explains that she was awakened by this action of her furry friends.

Meanwhile, her unborn son was kicking the kitties right back!

In the caption, the TikToker wondered about the strange behavior of her animals, saying that even Google was unable to answer her question as to why they were doing this.

So, what's the answer? Well, the consensus is in!