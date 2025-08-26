Pregnant woman can't believe what pet cats do to her belly every night

By Christian Norm

Two cats pounce on their pregnant owner's belly to "massage" it in a cute but mysterious viral video – why are the animals doing that?

As the pregnant woman is expecting her third child in just a few weeks, her belly is quite large.
In the scene, the mom-to-be films herself as her two cats eagerly massage her belly.

In the onscreen text, the woman explains that she was awakened by this action of her furry friends.

Meanwhile, her unborn son was kicking the kitties right back!

In the caption, the TikToker wondered about the strange behavior of her animals, saying that even Google was unable to answer her question as to why they were doing this.

So, what's the answer? Well, the consensus is in!

Pet cats "make biscuits" on their owner's belly

The cats "massage" or "knead" their owner's pregnant belly, presumably to relax themselves and the mother-to-be.
It's completely normal for cats to use their paws to gently knead a soft surface in the same way that humans do with dough.

This kneading behavior is accordingly often known among cat owners as "making biscuits."

For cats, it's often about creating a feeling of calm and relaxation – very similar to what humans do when they treat themselves to a massage.

It can also be used by kittens to get their mother lactating.

So, the expectant mother has nothing to worry about!

In fact, the sweet cats are clearly already showing love and care to their new sibling in their own special way.

