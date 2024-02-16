Real-life cat soap opera unfolds in mega-viral TikTok series!

When this neighborhood cat discovered that he had an identical long-lost son, fur started flying. Like sands through the litter box, so are the days of our nine lives!

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@milasbabies

This viral cat drama has drummed up tens of millions of views on TikTok, and here's the tea from the TikTok account @milasbabies!



First things first – Mila the cat got pregnant by two different baby daddies. (No shade, just facts.) According to Popular Science, one litter of kittens can have two different fathers, a phenomenon known as "heteropaternal superfecundation."

Several of the kittens looked like baby daddy #1, an orange fellow. One tuxedo baby was the other baby daddy's twin, however, and Mila started hiding that little kitten away for some reason.

"After discovering that she gave birth to her baby daddy's twin, she knew what she had to do," the account states in a drama overview video.

"She started hiding him at any given moment and I used to find him screaming in the most weirdest places."

Maybe Mila was hiding the kitten because she knew she had to protect him from his volatile papa! That's right, tuxedo papa Tom "sensed his offspring" and never stopped knocking on Mila's window to be let in.

"When the baby became of age, he decided to investigate as he now became aware that the big cat on the window was not his reflection," the video says.

"The baby was extremely excited to see his father but their meeting took a completely different turn..."

When Tom got close to the kitten, he started aggressively smacking at Mila through the window, scaring the baby away in the process. Mila's human theorized that Tom might have been angry that the baby had been kept from him, but other TikTok users had their own thoughts on the messy situation!