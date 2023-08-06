Rescue cat stuns TikTok with impossible cage escape
Walterboro, South Carolina - This rescue cat's cage can't contain her! An amazing clip from an animal shelter has TikTok stunned by this feline's flexibility.
TikTokers can't get over how this little cat squeezes through the bars of her cage at the animal shelter!
The now-viral video bears the apt caption: "Harry Houdini."
The amazing footage shows how the furry escape artist twists and turns her little gray body to squeeze through the impossibly tight cage bars.
First, the little cat manages to get her head out, then her paw. After a few minutes and some skillful maneuvering, the kitten plops out and shakes off the effort.
This cat's determination has TikTokers very impressed, with the clip boasting over two million views and thousands of comments.
Cats are famously flexible creatures
TikTok users were stunned by this kitten's wild escape artist skills. One even joked that this kitten is "all fur, no bones."
According to feline experts at Cornell Center for Materials Research, cats are just very flexible animals.
Per the experts, "Cats are able to rotate their supple spines more than many other animals and can twist their bodies to a much greater extent. Cats' vertebrae — the spools-on-a-string-like bones in the back — are very flexibly connected and have especially elastic cushioning disks between them."
In other words, cats' unique bone structure makes them amazing escape artists. A closer look at the clip also reveals that this cat has escaped from a broken part of the cage, as the corner is missing a bar, so had a bit of help along the way!
Hopefully, this little Houdini got rewarded with a treat and a better cage that didn't make her want to tempt fate with escape.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/lowcountryfoster