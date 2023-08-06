Rescue cat stuns TikTok with impossible cage escape

Walterboro, South Carolina - This rescue cat 's cage can't contain her! An amazing clip from an animal shelter has TikTok stunned by this feline's flexibility.

TikTok was stunned to see this little cat escape its cage! © Screenshot/TikTok/lowcountryfoster

TikTokers can't get over how this little cat squeezes through the bars of her cage at the animal shelter!

The now-viral video bears the apt caption: "Harry Houdini."

The amazing footage shows how the furry escape artist twists and turns her little gray body to squeeze through the impossibly tight cage bars.

First, the little cat manages to get her head out, then her paw. After a few minutes and some skillful maneuvering, the kitten plops out and shakes off the effort.

This cat's determination has TikTokers very impressed, with the clip boasting over two million views and thousands of comments.