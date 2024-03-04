Rescue cat who "will do anything for food" beats up cat food robot!

Massachusetts - This clever cat took on his automatic food dispensing robot... and won!

This clever cat took on his automatic food dispensing robot... and won! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@winston.naughtypaws

A cat boldly declared war on his food robot in a hilarious clip posted by TikTok user @winston.naughtypaws, an account dedicated to Winston the rescue cat.

The viral clip, which has racked up an impressive 2 million views and counting, shows the 6-year-old kitty attacking a high-tech automated feeder.

"He broke it," wrote Winston's owner, Emily, in the post's caption.

"He is super naughty and will do anything for food," she told Newsweek.

Emily added that the cat often attacks his toys and food containers.

There's even a video series showing the storied history of Winston's personal beef with this and other food robots!