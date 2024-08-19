Rescue cat's shower invasion has TikTokers crying with laughter!

Brooksville, Florida - An orange rescue cat named Dougal's shower invasion has the internet laughing hysterically. They think he was afraid his owner would drown!

This cat's shower invasion has TikTokers gushing over over his antics. © Screenshot/TikTok/@oddlyspecificacres

When Brittany Barkasi jumped into the shower for a quick rinse, she was disturbed by some very insistent meows.

As a hysterical TikTok video shows, her 16-week-old orange rescue kitten couldn't let her wash off all on her own!

Her cute clip shows the cat, Dougal, barging into the shower while Barkasi asks what the animal thinks he's doing. He continues to meow and look at his human with a clearly concerned expression.

The kitty ignores his owner's reprimands, walks to the corner, and even laps up a few water drops!

TikTokers have loved this video, and it's garnered well over two million views in less than a week.