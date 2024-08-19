Rescue cat's shower invasion has TikTokers crying with laughter!
Brooksville, Florida - An orange rescue cat named Dougal's shower invasion has the internet laughing hysterically. They think he was afraid his owner would drown!
When Brittany Barkasi jumped into the shower for a quick rinse, she was disturbed by some very insistent meows.
As a hysterical TikTok video shows, her 16-week-old orange rescue kitten couldn't let her wash off all on her own!
Her cute clip shows the cat, Dougal, barging into the shower while Barkasi asks what the animal thinks he's doing. He continues to meow and look at his human with a clearly concerned expression.
The kitty ignores his owner's reprimands, walks to the corner, and even laps up a few water drops!
TikTokers have loved this video, and it's garnered well over two million views in less than a week.
Was this kitty trying to save his human?
Tons of TikTokers are convinced that Barkasi's rescue kitten was worried about her in the shower.
"He's making sure you don't drown! You are forever safe with orange energy," one wrote.
Barkasi told Newsweek that her cat's shower invasion may have been a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
"Since the video my husband and I have tried again and he's come in again, but only a couple steps," she said. "He hasn't charged in like he did in that video."
These days, she says the kitten just meows near the shower door.
Barkasi rescued her orange kitten from inside a van engine a few weeks before the shower incident.
Since his rescue, she says Dougal has been constantly by her and her husband's side. This cat cares for his human rescuers – even when they just want to take a shower!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@oddlyspecificacres