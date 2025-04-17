Runt of the litter kitten was expected to "stay small" – but then this happened!

Bren took home the smallest kitten in a litter, and was told that the white cat would stay little. Now let's see how that went!

Given her initially tiny size, Nimbus the kitty was never expected to become a giant cat.

However, the cat's development was actually quite different – she grew surprisingly fast and became very plump!

The video shows her impressive transformation - from a small kitten to an overweight and cuddly "cloud."

In the clip, Nimbus initially sits on Bren's shoulder.

Her tiny body fits on it with all four paws without falling off.

However, Bren then shows how much Nimbus has grown.

Many viewers reacted enthusiastically and lovingly to the viral clip of the chonky cat, although some cautioned that a diet might be needed soon to keep the kitty in tip-top health!