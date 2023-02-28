San Diego Zoo shows you three cats you've never heard of before
San Diego, California - San Diego Zoo's TikTok game is strong, and their latest animal vid on three cats that you've never heard of has a great twist at the end!
The clip kicks off with the dry narrator saying: "Since our last cat talk, it's apparent that a lot of you know more about cats than we originally thought, so here are a few cats you really haven't heard of."
They go on to introduce the zoo's serval, "aka the giraffe cat," named Decarie. Per the clip, these cats' long limbs allow them to jump up to 15 feet in the air.
Next in the zoo's unknown cat introductions is a fishing cat. "Think all cats hate water?" the narrator asks, "Wrong." Stewart, their fishing cat, is a great swimmer and "has the webbed toes to prove it." In the clip, they dub its special fishing technique genius, as the vid pans to a shot of the stripped cat licking its choppers.
Finally, they introduce the binturong, also called a bearcat. This animal is a carnivore, but it has developed a taste for fruit, especially grapes, "Got any grapes," the narrator lisps giving voice to the odd looking creature. These cuties also apparently smell like popcorn!
San Diego Zoo clip has a twist at the end
But spoiler alert!
The third "cat" or the bearcat isn't actually a cat, though it looks similar.
This animal is related to civets and fossas. Animal experts at the San Diego Zoo compare the binturong to a Dr. Seuss creation on their website.
Cats or not, TikTok commenters dubbed all three stars of the clip adorable.
As far as never having heard of these exotic animals before, though, a good few users said the zoo would have to try harder if it wanted to surprise them.
Cover photo: collage: screenshots/ TikTok/ San Diego Zoo