San Diego Zoo shows you three cats you've never heard of before

San Diego Zoo took to TikTok to talk about three cats that you've probably never heard of, to the delight of TikTok users.

By Jamie Grasse

San Diego, California - San Diego Zoo's TikTok game is strong, and their latest animal vid on three cats that you've never heard of has a great twist at the end!

Have you ever heard of a fishing cat (l,) or a serval?
Have you ever heard of a fishing cat (l,) or a serval?  © collage: screenshots/ TikTok/ San Diego Zoo

The clip kicks off with the dry narrator saying: "Since our last cat talk, it's apparent that a lot of you know more about cats than we originally thought, so here are a few cats you really haven't heard of."

They go on to introduce the zoo's serval, "aka the giraffe cat," named Decarie. Per the clip, these cats' long limbs allow them to jump up to 15 feet in the air.

Next in the zoo's unknown cat introductions is a fishing cat. "Think all cats hate water?" the narrator asks, "Wrong." Stewart, their fishing cat, is a great swimmer and "has the webbed toes to prove it." In the clip, they dub its special fishing technique genius, as the vid pans to a shot of the stripped cat licking its choppers.

Cat conquers TikTok with its adorable babysitting antics
Cats Cat conquers TikTok with its adorable babysitting antics

Finally, they introduce the binturong, also called a bearcat. This animal is a carnivore, but it has developed a taste for fruit, especially grapes, "Got any grapes," the narrator lisps giving voice to the odd looking creature. These cuties also apparently smell like popcorn!

San Diego Zoo clip has a twist at the end

This is a bearcat or a binturong. It is not a cat, even though it looks like it could be related.
This is a bearcat or a binturong. It is not a cat, even though it looks like it could be related.

But spoiler alert!

The third "cat" or the bearcat isn't actually a cat, though it looks similar.

This animal is related to civets and fossas. Animal experts at the San Diego Zoo compare the binturong to a Dr. Seuss creation on their website.

Cat anxiety: Symptoms, treatment, and separation anxiety
Cat Guide Cat anxiety: Symptoms, treatment, and separation anxiety

Cats or not, TikTok commenters dubbed all three stars of the clip adorable.

As far as never having heard of these exotic animals before, though, a good few users said the zoo would have to try harder if it wanted to surprise them.

Cover photo: collage: screenshots/ TikTok/ San Diego Zoo

More on Cats: