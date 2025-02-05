Zoo shows off their new "tigers" in bizarre video – are the animals imposters?

Taizhou, China - A zoo in the Chinese city of Taizhou has a new animal attraction. Two of the world's most dangerous big cats are now living there, but why are they barking?

According to a report by Daily Mail, the footage was taken from a livestream of the Chinese Qinhu Bay Forest Animal Kingdom Zoo on the social media platform Douyin – the Chinese equivalent of the well-known platform TikTok.

In the livestream, the zoo shows off its new attraction: two dangerous tigers!

But viewers and visitors quickly realize that something is wrong with the supposed big cats.

When a zookeeper picks up one of them, it becomes clear to everyone that the striped animals are just two cute dogs in tiger paint!

The pups are two Chow Chows, a breed of dog known for its long, thick fur, which is not normally seen in a tiger pattern but is instead brown, blonde, or black.

In a statement, the zoo announced that the two pooches had been professionally dyed with a harmless color and that it was all just a gimmick to attract visitors to the zoo.