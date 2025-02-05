Zoo shows off their new "tigers" in bizarre video – are the animals imposters?
Taizhou, China - A zoo in the Chinese city of Taizhou has a new animal attraction. Two of the world's most dangerous big cats are now living there, but why are they barking?
According to a report by Daily Mail, the footage was taken from a livestream of the Chinese Qinhu Bay Forest Animal Kingdom Zoo on the social media platform Douyin – the Chinese equivalent of the well-known platform TikTok.
In the livestream, the zoo shows off its new attraction: two dangerous tigers!
But viewers and visitors quickly realize that something is wrong with the supposed big cats.
When a zookeeper picks up one of them, it becomes clear to everyone that the striped animals are just two cute dogs in tiger paint!
The pups are two Chow Chows, a breed of dog known for its long, thick fur, which is not normally seen in a tiger pattern but is instead brown, blonde, or black.
In a statement, the zoo announced that the two pooches had been professionally dyed with a harmless color and that it was all just a gimmick to attract visitors to the zoo.
The zoo first hit the headlines last September, when two dogs were also painted to look like baby panda bears.
Since then, according to a zoo spokesperson, visitors have been lining up to see the cute four-legged friends in their funny disguises.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@eseLSMN