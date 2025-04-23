San Antonio Zoo welcomes tiny baby falcon the size of a coin: "such a little cotton ball"

San Antonio, Texas - The San Antonio Zoo just announced that a South African pygmy falcon was recently hatched, and the baby bird is no bigger than a coin!

The pygmy falcon chick weighed just 6.5 grams when it hatched. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sanantoniozoo

Despite their tiny size, pygmy falcons have one thing above all else on their menu: meat!

They are considered the smallest birds of prey in Africa.

What a ferocious little predator this new baby will grow up to be!

The very hungry little one has to be fed by zoo staff every two hours or so.

Weighing in at 6.5 grams, it is also kept in a special incubator, where it is looked after around the clock.

So far, he is the first pygmy falcon chick to hatch in a zoo in the US this year.

The San Antonio Zoo has not had any pygmy falcon offspring since 2004.

The baby's parents – Squiggy and Laverne – come from the San Diego Zoo and now live in a breeding center for birds, where they have been together for about a year.