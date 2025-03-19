Spider monkey broke his arm, but the "treatment" is shocking

Melbourne, Florida - Sad news comes from the Brevard Zoo after a young spider monkey injured his arm so badly that it had to be amputated.

Sully the monkey unfortunately lost one of his arms due to his injury. © Screenshot/Facebook/Brevard Zoo

A Facebook post from the zoo recounts the series of events leading up to the grim decision.

Last Wednesday, Sully stuck his arm through a fence and was unable to pull it back on his own.

When the zookeepers noticed this, they immediately rushed to his aid and cut through the fence to free him.

Despite the quick rescue operation, X-rays showed that the monkey's arm was not in good shape.

It was broken right at the elbow, and it seemed almost impossible to restore function – the vets estimated its mobility at a maximum of 10%.

Healing would also have been associated with long-lasting pain and a high risk of further injury.