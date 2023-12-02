Shelter cat's hilarious adoption description goes viral: "She will own you"

According to the shelter workers, Quinn the cat has a very big personality! © Screenshot/Facebook/Humane Society of Washington County

"Do you want a cat who doesn't want you? Do you crave the feeling of being judged in your own home? Do you need someone who will slap you back into reality without notice? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we have the cat for you! Meet Quinn," the Humane Society of Washington County wrote in a refreshing honest Facebook ad for the kitty.

"She's our longest-term cat resident, and we get it," they noted cheekily. "Quinn's not for everyone."

Washington County Human Society employees wanted Quinn to find a loving forever home, but they also needed to make sure that potential owners knew exactly what they'd be getting themselves into.

According to the shelter, Quinn "has an uncanny ability to make people feel unwelcome in her presence."

On the plus side, they joked, this 3-year-old calico cat is very lazy, only wants to play once a month, and is "essentially a more lively houseplant, because all she really needs a human for is food, water, and changing her litter."