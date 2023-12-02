Shelter cat's hilarious adoption description goes viral: "She will own you"
Hagerstown, Maryland - A refreshingly honest description of a shelter cat named Quinn has got the internet in stitches!
"Do you want a cat who doesn't want you? Do you crave the feeling of being judged in your own home? Do you need someone who will slap you back into reality without notice? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we have the cat for you! Meet Quinn," the Humane Society of Washington County wrote in a refreshing honest Facebook ad for the kitty.
"She's our longest-term cat resident, and we get it," they noted cheekily. "Quinn's not for everyone."
Washington County Human Society employees wanted Quinn to find a loving forever home, but they also needed to make sure that potential owners knew exactly what they'd be getting themselves into.
According to the shelter, Quinn "has an uncanny ability to make people feel unwelcome in her presence."
On the plus side, they joked, this 3-year-old calico cat is very lazy, only wants to play once a month, and is "essentially a more lively houseplant, because all she really needs a human for is food, water, and changing her litter."
Quinn the cat finally finds her forever home
Staff at the Humane Society of Washington County continued their quirky deadpan description of the adoptable cat, warning that she isn't built for a home with dogs, kids, or cuddles.
They say that, if you decide to adopt Quinn the cat, "She will own you, your house, your belongings, and everything you hold dear."
The cheeky post boasts over 1,000 views and hundreds of likes since being posted on November 24 as part of a Black Friday adoption sale.
According to an exciting new post, however, it looks like Quinn has finally found a taker!
"She's not happy about it, but Quinn has been adopted!!" the shelter updated.
Congratulations, Quinn! Or, uh, should we say 'sorry?'
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Society of Washington County